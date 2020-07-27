Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $390,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IDEX were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $167.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.88. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

