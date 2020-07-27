Creative Planning Has $3 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,671 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,127,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $434,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,053,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

EXC stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

