Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,054 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Scotiabank increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

