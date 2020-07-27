FDx Advisors Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 74.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $6,911,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $179.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day moving average is $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $183.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

