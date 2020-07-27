Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 101.1% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.8% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 60,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

