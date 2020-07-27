Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.90.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.48 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.