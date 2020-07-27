Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $125.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an inline rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $123.48 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,562,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,643,000 after purchasing an additional 776,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,152,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 276,619 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

