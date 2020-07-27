Strs Ohio Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $3,795,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 931.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 6,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $24,599,838. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $140.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.78.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

