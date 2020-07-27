Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,272,000 after acquiring an additional 623,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,845,000 after acquiring an additional 229,922 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,669,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,702,000 after acquiring an additional 454,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 805,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,946,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $120.84 on Monday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

