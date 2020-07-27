Strs Ohio Has $18.01 Million Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,735 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of FOX worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 100.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 180.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $26.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.