Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,035 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,151,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

TEL opened at $87.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.57. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.