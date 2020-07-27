Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 801 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 43 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total transaction of $894,059.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,296,119.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,130.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.25, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,187.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,068.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $890.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,059.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

