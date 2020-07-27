Analysts Anticipate Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to announce $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iqvia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.13. Iqvia posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $111,698,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iqvia stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 232.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.44.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

