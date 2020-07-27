Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $1.10. Electronic Arts reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.69.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,364,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,265 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $145,561,000 after purchasing an additional 613,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

