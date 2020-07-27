ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

