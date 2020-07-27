Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,760,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,533,000 after acquiring an additional 124,817 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 89.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.