Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $35,768,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $4,736,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,762.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.60. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PENN. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

