Sunflower Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 5,496 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

