Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.0% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

