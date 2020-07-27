Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,888,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

