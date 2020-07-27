Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

