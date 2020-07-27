Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Iqvia Holdings Inc to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Iqvia Holdings Inc to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share
Electronic Arts Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share
Electronic Arts Inc. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share
ONE Gas Upgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities
ONE Gas Upgraded to Neutral at BofA Securities
Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Science Applications International Corp Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama
Science Applications International Corp Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama
Penn National Gaming, Inc Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Penn National Gaming, Inc Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report