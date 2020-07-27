Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

