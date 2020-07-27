Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.