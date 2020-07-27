Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,404 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.