Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average of $311.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

