Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

