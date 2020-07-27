Spinnaker Trust Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day moving average is $311.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

