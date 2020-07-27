Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Belmont Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

