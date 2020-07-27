Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

