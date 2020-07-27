JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $220.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.