Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,764 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,881,000 after acquiring an additional 515,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,248,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,204,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,365,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,242 shares of company stock worth $10,528,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

