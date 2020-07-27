Credit Suisse Group Boosts Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target to $22.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stephens raised Echo Global Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of ECHO opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

