Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA opened at $40.51 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

