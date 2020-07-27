Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Lessened by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $87.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

