Denali Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 424,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 66,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

