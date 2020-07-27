Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $182.24 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $104.61 and a one year high of $190.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.