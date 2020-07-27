Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.66 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.