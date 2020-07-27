Strs Ohio Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $65.57 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

