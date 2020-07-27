Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Reduces Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD opened at $54.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

