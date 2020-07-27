Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skechers USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,287,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,709,000 after purchasing an additional 356,211 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Skechers USA by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,668,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Skechers USA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Skechers USA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,514,000 after purchasing an additional 911,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Skechers USA by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,447,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,853,000 after purchasing an additional 181,549 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

