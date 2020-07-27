Strs Ohio Acquires 12,971 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Hess worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hess by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $169,465,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $74,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Hess by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hess by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $50.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. Hess’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

