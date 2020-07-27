Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $66,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,060. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRVL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $76.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

