Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

