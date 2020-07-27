Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.28.

NYSE:IQV opened at $157.88 on Thursday. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 232.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

