4,795 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,795 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,518,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cree by 163.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cree by 78.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 100.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Cree by 8.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 773,472 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Shares of CREE opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.12. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

