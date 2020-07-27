Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,817 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $247,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

