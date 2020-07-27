Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $171,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,917,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

