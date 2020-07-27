ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $77.25 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $96.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 25.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ONE Gas by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 75.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 12.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 580,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,321,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

