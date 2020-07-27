Price Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Price Wealth LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

