Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18.7% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.80.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

